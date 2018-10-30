Baba Ramdev Announced Organic Jeans Brand from Patanjali, Looking for Franchisees

Baba Ramdev is not only a Yoga Guru but a well-known businessman as well. The man certainly knows how to turn any business into profit with Patanjali tag on it. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev is now stepping into the textile business with Patanjali’s indigenous brand of the garments. And if you also want to join him in his business, then you have to fulfil the two conditions. His company is already in the business of cosmetics and food products, and now they are planning to launch garments for sports and yoga also. Last year, he had announced plans to enter into garment manufacturing with a ‘swadeshi’ line of clothing.

Patanjali has announced that anyone can join them in this business, even you and me! The common man across the country can also take his franchise. You just have to fulfill the two prescribed conditions and you are good to go.

Baba Ramdev shared this offer on his Twitter handle. You just have to inquire on [email protected] to get a franchise of Baba Ramdev’s exclusive brand.