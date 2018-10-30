BJP Sends a Shocker to CPI(M). Communist Leader’s Grandson in BJP’s Protest

BJP State President Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai’s Fast against the ‘brutal’ police action in Sabarimala is going on in front of D.G.P Office in Thiruvananthapuram. The party has managed to send an unexpected shocker to CPI(M) by bringing the grandson of CPI(M) senior leader M.M Lorens to the protest.

Emmanuel Milan, a plus-two student and grandson of Lorens said that he was dropped to the place of protest by his mother and that he had come there by his own wish. “I am not happy with the police’s action. I am also interested in politics” said Milan.

M.M Lorens is a leader, who is known to be very close to Pinarayi Vijayan.MMilan’spresence in Sabarimala related protest is going to be widely discussed in the hours to come and it will be interesting to see how CPI(M) is going to defend it.

The protest by fast will be from 10 am to 4 pm. In other districts, there will be marches towards S.P Offices. BJP has decided to go ahead with strong protests and no compromises.

NDA will start the Radha Yatra from Kasargode to Sabarimala with the demand that Sabarimala temple should be maintained as devotee’s own. This is to take place from November 8 to November 13. BJP State President Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai and BDJS State President Thushar Vellapally will lead the yatra.