Bollywood actress Esha Gupta Shows Middle Finger in Latest Video: Watch

Esha Gupta is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who also has a good fan following on social media. The gorgeous actress who has worked in films like Raaz 3, Jannat 2 and more will be next seen in upcoming comedy film Total Dhamaal.

Meanwhile, Esha has also remained in news for her alleged affair with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The actress took to Instagram recently and posted a video in which she’s seen doing the middle finger gesture. While it’s not sure to whom that middle finger was pointed to, Esha got badly trolled by the netizens.

People didn’t like the gesture by her and used bad names for her. They even told her to improve her acting skills instead.