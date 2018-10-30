Heavy Fire Breaks out at slum Area: Two Children Hospitalised

Two children were injured in a major fire that broke out at the Lalmati slum near Bandra west fire station on Tuesday. Nearly 70 houses were gutted in the fire.

The blaze broke out at around 11.30 am and was brought under control by 1 pm. Officials suspect the fire started due to a short-circuit. A senior fire department official said 7-8 gas cylinder blasts led to the massive blaze.

Officials from the disaster management unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that 10 water tankers and 12 fire engines were sent to the spot immediately. The two children were rushed to Bhabha Hospital.

Faisal Khan (21), one of the residents whose house was burnt down in the fire, said, “I was sleeping when I heard our neighbours screaming. We ran out of the house with all our belongings we could manage to take. There were only two-three fire engines at the start despite the fire station being at a stone’s throw.”