Heavy Gunfight between security forces and terrorists underways in Pulwama

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Chaanketaar village of Pulwama’s Tral, ANI reported on Tuesday afternoon. J-K Police said terrorists fired at a search party during a cordon and search operation in the area. This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

On Sunday, the bullet-ridden body of a 30-year-old intelligence officer was found in Pulwama. He was reportedly abducted by terrorists from his vehicle when he was on his way home. The body was recovered from Chewa Kalan area of the district in south Kashmir. The deceased has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Pulwama, who worked with the CID Department.