Immune System Diseases

The disorders of the immune system are mainly classified into three categories.

They are:

Immunodeficiencies: These disorders usually occur when one or more parts of the immune system fail to function properly. AIDS is one the most common example of an acquired immunodeficiency. An immunodeficiency disorder can also be inherited, such as chronic granulomatous disease.

Autoimmunity: As the name suggests, in this type of disorder, your immune system ends up targeting the healthy cells of your body instead of the faulty or foreign cells. Some of the most common autoimmune disorders include type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

Hypersensitivity: When the immune system overreacts to a foreign body or trigger, it can damage the healthy tissue. An example of a hypersensitive reaction of the immune system is an anaphylactic shock that can even turn life-threatening.

If there is a problem with your immune system or if it is simply weak, you may exhibit the following signs and symptoms before the onset of varying health conditions.

Signs And Symptoms Of A Weak Immune System

When your immunity is at stake, you will observe the following signs: