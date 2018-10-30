KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala CM blames Central Government for Blocking Rs. 700 Cr. aid from UAE

He said that after the earthquake in Gujarat at Bhuj in 2001, the then CM Narendra Modi accepted the foreign funds,

PINARAYI VIJAYAN
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on the Union government on the issue of foreign aid to the state after the deluge.

He said here on Monday at a programme named ‘Veendeduppu’ held to discuss the projects for building a new Kerala after the colossal flooding in August that instead of providing aid to the state the Union government had tried to add more misery for the state badly hit by the deluge by preventing foreign aid.

“Union government coming as an impediment in the way of UAE providing Rs 700 cr aid and not giving nod for the ministers to visit foreign countries to raise funds for rebuilding the deluge ravaged Kerala has revealed its enmity towards the state,” CM said.

He said that after the earthquake in Gujarat at Bhuj in 2001, the then CM Narendra Modi accepted the foreign funds, but in case of Kerala the blocking of UAE aid made Kerala lose aid from other quarters as well.

