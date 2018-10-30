Leaked Pics From Ranveer- Sara starrer Simmba song shoot

The Simmba team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad.

A few leaked pictures of a party song from the Rohit Shetty film have surfaced on the internet. Looking glamourous in a black crop top and skirt with wavy hair adding to her style appeal, Sara can be seen matching steps with her co-star Ranveer Singh. Ranveer looks suave in a neat hairdo although his costume is not visible in the leaked images.

Simmba is set to release on December 28.