Made in India Jaguar F-Pace Ingenium Petrol launched: See Price & Specs

Jaguar Land Rover has commenced local manufacturing of the petrol version of the F-Pace in India. The locally built F-Pace is available in the Prestige trim, priced at Rs. 63.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Prestige diesel variant costs Rs. 63.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jaguar F-Pace comes with adaptive LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, a rectangular grille a roof-mounted spoiler and slim, wraparound tail lights. The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the F-Pace comes with leather upholstery and a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, the car model gets illuminated metal scuff plates, chrome switches for the 10-way adjustable seats, suede cloth headliner and metal pedals.

Other features include Park Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, cabin air ionisation, driver condition monitor, 360-degree parking sensors and Wi-Fi hotspot.

The F-Pace petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder Ingenium engine that produces 247 BHP and 369 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Jaguar claims that the F-Pace can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7 seconds and touch a top speed of 217 km/h.