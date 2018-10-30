Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Launched: See Price & Specs

Mercedes-Benz has launched the C 300 Cabriolet in the country at a price of Rs 65.25 lakh (ex-showroom India). This makes it the only petrol-powered variant of the C-Class facelift in the country. Naturally, this also puts it right at the top of the saloon lineup, prices for which start from Rs 40 lakh. Compared to the C 300 d AMG Line, the drop-top has been priced at a premium of around Rs 17 lakh. Apart from the wind-in-your-hair experience, this premium also gets you the all-new M 264 BSVI petrol engine, making the C 300 Cabriolet the most powerful non-AMG C-Class you can buy in India. Also note, the pre-facelift AMG models – the C 63 S AMG and the C 43 AMG – are still on sale but might be discontinued soon. In additon, the M 264 engine will power the upcoming C-Class petrol sedan which is due to be launched early next year.

Saloon

C 220 d Prime – Rs 40 lakh

C 220 d Progressive – Rs 44.25 lakh

C 300 d AMG Line – Rs 48.50 lakh

Cabriolet

C 300 Cabriolet – Rs 65.25 lakh

AMG (pre-facelift)

C 63 S AMG – Rs 1.4 Crore

C 43 AMG – Rs 77.95 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, India.

Powering the C 300 is a 2.0-litre, inline 4-cylinder petrol motor which produces 258PS of power and 370Nm of peak torque. Mercedes-Benz is likely to introduce this engine in the C-Class sedan sometime next year. The petrol motor comes mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission which lets the car reach 100kmph in just 6.2 seconds. Compared to the C 300 d AMG Line (which puts out 13 less horses), the 100kmph sprint in the C 300 Cabriolet takes 0.3 seconds more, while the top speed for both is limited to 250kmph.

Inside the C 300 Cabriolet, you get a lot of premium features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touchpad controls on the steering wheel to navigate the menus, a 64-colour ambient lighting and open-pore walnut wood trim for the dashboard. Being a convertible, it also gets Mercedes’ AIRCAP system which reduces turbulence inside the cabin when the roof is folded.

Outside, you get three new colours to choose from – Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey and a ‘special’ Designo Selenite Grey Magno. Apart from this, you also get MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with pixel-specific beam range and coverage control (claimed to be the most innovative light and sight system in Mercedes-Benz’ current lineup) and new 17-inch, 5-spoke, lightweight alloy wheels.

Mercedes claims that the cost of ownership of the new C-Class Cabriolet starts from Rs 67,000 for a period of 2 years, which sounds pretty impressive. The C 300 Cabriolet will rival the Audi A5 Cabriolet, which is priced at Rs 67.51 lakh (ex-showroom), in the Indian market.