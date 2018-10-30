Much Awaited Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie Kedarnath teaser out: VIDEO

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in key roles, has created quite a storm even before its official theatrical release.

Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath has finally seen the daylight with the teaser that dropped in earlier today and it has impressed many. The film is based on the love story between a Hindu tourist named Mukku which is played by Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara, and a carrier (pitthu), named Mansoor, which is essayed by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will take you back to 2013 Uttarakhand disaster is gaining a lot of attention and all of it for the right reasons.

While it looks like the film will add another feather to Sushant Singh’s hat, Kedarnath is Sara Ali Khan’s debut venture. The 1 minute and thirty-nine seconds long video display Sara Ali Khan’s fresh beauty in the prettiest way possible. The star not only does justice to her girl-next-door avatar but also wins the hearts of her fans with her performance.

Watch the video below:



Kedarnath is all set to hit the theatres on December 7th