Latest Newscelebrities

Much Awaited Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie Kedarnath teaser out: VIDEO

Oct 30, 2018, 04:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in key roles, has created quite a storm even before its official theatrical release.

Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath has finally seen the daylight with the teaser that dropped in earlier today and it has impressed many. The film is based on the love story between a Hindu tourist named Mukku which is played by Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara, and a carrier (pitthu), named Mansoor, which is essayed by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will take you back to 2013 Uttarakhand disaster is gaining a lot of attention and all of it for the right reasons.

While it looks like the film will add another feather to Sushant Singh’s hat, Kedarnath is Sara Ali Khan’s debut venture. The 1 minute and thirty-nine seconds long video display Sara Ali Khan’s fresh beauty in the prettiest way possible. The star not only does justice to her girl-next-door avatar but also wins the hearts of her fans with her performance.

Watch the video below:

Kedarnath is all set to hit the theatres on December 7th

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 17, 2018, 04:49 pm IST

Shraddha Kapoor is Excited to act with this actor in her upcoming movie

Anu-Sithara
Oct 26, 2018, 02:22 pm IST

Fans got excited when Anu Sithara Goes Live On Facebook

Dec 22, 2017, 04:03 pm IST

This is what Raja said in letter to Karunanidhi after CBI court acquited him in the 2G verdict

Oct 16, 2018, 09:48 pm IST

(video) Man Jumps into a Shark Tank With No Dress

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close