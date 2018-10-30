KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi on Sabarimala Row: Women Should be Allowed to Go Everywhere

Oct 30, 2018, 02:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has come out supporting Young women’s entry into Sabarimala temple. He said that his personal stand on the issue is different from that of party’s stand and added that women should be allowed to go everywhere. He said this is a complicated issue and there is a difference in stand between him and K.P.C.C on the issue.

DGP Loknath Behera Monday said in a statement that 3,505 people have been arrested in 529 cases registered in connection with the violence and demonstration against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 4, 2017, 04:49 pm IST

Kamal Haasan to launch new political party on his birthday

Jan 4, 2018, 12:24 pm IST

Jigisha murder: death penalty to convicts

Jan 14, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Bold and Sexy Anushka Shetty! See pics

Nov 20, 2017, 04:11 pm IST

Senior Congress Leader and former Union Minister died in Delhi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close