Rahul Gandhi on Sabarimala Row: Women Should be Allowed to Go Everywhere

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has come out supporting Young women’s entry into Sabarimala temple. He said that his personal stand on the issue is different from that of party’s stand and added that women should be allowed to go everywhere. He said this is a complicated issue and there is a difference in stand between him and K.P.C.C on the issue.

DGP Loknath Behera Monday said in a statement that 3,505 people have been arrested in 529 cases registered in connection with the violence and demonstration against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict, allowing women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple.