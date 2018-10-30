Sadhvi Pragya Alleges Congress’ Conspiracy after charged under UAPA in Malegaon Case

After being charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case by special NIA court, Sadhvi Pragya on Tuesday called it a conspiracy by Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). “Earlier, the NIA had given me a clean chit. Now, charges have been framed against me. This was a conspiracy by Congress but I am confident that I’ll come out innocent as the truth always wins,” she asserted.

She asked, ”We are nationalists. What is nationalism for one, is terrorism for other… (I am) not associated with Navbharat. Abhinav Bharat was Vir Savarkar’s organisation. How could it be terror organisation?”

Earlier in the day, a special NIA court in Mumbai framed charges against Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

Apart from Purohit and Sadhvi, the other accused are Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni. All the accused were present in the court when the judge read out the charges against them.