Sreedharan Pillai to Fast in Front of Police HeadQuarters Today

Oct 30, 2018, 07:51 am IST
BJP is all set to intensify their protest against the government for the way it handled the Supreme court verdict. BJP State president Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai will conduct a fast in front of the Police Headquarters in Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The protest by fast will be from 10 am to 4 pm. In other districts, there will be marches towards S.P Offices. BJP has decided to go ahead with strong protests and no compromises.

NDA will start the Radha Yatra from Kasargode to Sabarimala with the demand that Sabarimala temple should be maintained as devotee’s own. This is to take place from November 8 to November 13. BJP State President Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai and BDJS State President Thushar Vellapally will lead the yatra.

