Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

This is How Fatima Sana Shaikh fulfiled her Big Dream with Thugs Of Hindostan

The actress then bagged her second film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars stalwarts Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan with Katrina Kaif.

Oct 30, 2018, 11:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Fatima Sana Shaikh grabbed the spotlight with her power-packed performance in her debut film ‘Dangal’ where she epitomised the character of Geeta Phogat.

The actress then bagged her second film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars stalwarts Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan with Katrina Kaif.

Not only working with the greatest names in Bollywood, Fatima’s dream also came true since she always wanted to do a fantasy action film and Thugs Of Hindostan is just that.

Fatima shares, “I have always wanted to do fantasy action in a film. Thugs of Hindostan satisfies that wish of mine. I am glad to have got the opportunity of performing fantasy action in the film. There was action in Dangal too, but of a different type.”

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 11, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

Men who Drink 2 cups of tea Daily are more likely to make their Partners pregnant

Jul 9, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Passenger train derails, killed 24 people and 318 injured

Jun 2, 2018, 09:41 am IST

Congress for tie up with BSP in Madhya Pradesh

Feb 10, 2018, 11:45 am IST

Jacqueline will not be a part of ‘Kick 2′ with Salman Khan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close