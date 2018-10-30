This is How Fatima Sana Shaikh fulfiled her Big Dream with Thugs Of Hindostan

Fatima Sana Shaikh grabbed the spotlight with her power-packed performance in her debut film ‘Dangal’ where she epitomised the character of Geeta Phogat.

The actress then bagged her second film Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars stalwarts Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan with Katrina Kaif.

Not only working with the greatest names in Bollywood, Fatima’s dream also came true since she always wanted to do a fantasy action film and Thugs Of Hindostan is just that.

Fatima shares, “I have always wanted to do fantasy action in a film. Thugs of Hindostan satisfies that wish of mine. I am glad to have got the opportunity of performing fantasy action in the film. There was action in Dangal too, but of a different type.”