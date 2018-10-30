Two Militants including Jaish Chief Masood Azhar’s Nephew gunned Down

Two militants were gunned down by security forces during an encounter which broke out earlier on Tuesday at Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. One of the slain militants was reportedly identified as Mohammad Usman, the nephew of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

While the police said it was ascertaining the identity of the two slain militants, the JeM issued a statement confirming that one of them was Azhar’s nephew.

The terror outfit paid tributes to him as well as the second militant whom it identified as “Showkat Ahmad”, a local. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chaanketaar village of Tral in south Kashmir district this afternoon following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

According to reports, an M-4 carbine was recovered from militants which was used for carrying out sniper attacks on security forces.

“Two bodies were recovered after a day-long encounter that broke in Chaanketaar village of Tral in Pulwama district,” officials said.