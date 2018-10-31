Latest NewsIndia

Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Bans Porn After Jio Does It. Check Out the Hilarious Twitter Reactions

Oct 31, 2018, 10:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

It was a week ago that Reliance Jio had blocked 827 websites which had adult content and there were speculations that the other telecom operators will do the same. As expected, now Airtel, Vodafone and other Internet service providers (ISP) have also blocked these websites.

The telecom operators have taken this step as they have been instructed by the Department of Telecommunications to do so, while DoT is just following the order given by the High Court of Uttarakhand.

It is wrong to assume that most people use these internet connections for watching porn alone, but there is no denying that a lot of these data are wasted on porn. So there were talks that when Jio banned porn, people moved to other service providers. Now that all major operators have banned it, there are a lot of hilarious Twitter reactions on the subject.

 

