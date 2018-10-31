Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Bans Porn After Jio Does It. Check Out the Hilarious Twitter Reactions

It was a week ago that Reliance Jio had blocked 827 websites which had adult content and there were speculations that the other telecom operators will do the same. As expected, now Airtel, Vodafone and other Internet service providers (ISP) have also blocked these websites.

The telecom operators have taken this step as they have been instructed by the Department of Telecommunications to do so, while DoT is just following the order given by the High Court of Uttarakhand.

It is wrong to assume that most people use these internet connections for watching porn alone, but there is no denying that a lot of these data are wasted on porn. So there were talks that when Jio banned porn, people moved to other service providers. Now that all major operators have banned it, there are a lot of hilarious Twitter reactions on the subject.

According To The Government Porn Ban Will Result In This Pic1- Before Porn Ban

Pic2 – After Porn Ban pic.twitter.com/T6GV8AX3Ak — Faraz Khan (@IamFarazKhan_) October 25, 2018

*2 years back*

Me – jio lene jaa raha hu *Today*

*Goverment*- ban porn

*Me* pic.twitter.com/wxHwlhYJkX — Snehil Das (@Thesnehilcool) October 24, 2018

*When Supreme Court Ban Porn In India But You Know That You Have VPN. pic.twitter.com/euUA6zge55 — Dark Memer ? (@PankajJorwal16) October 24, 2018

When you realise that Vodafone ne bhi porn ban kar diya: pic.twitter.com/Z1FrFkymeN — Varsha Mahankar (@I_am_vrm) October 31, 2018

Porn Ban in India explained pic.twitter.com/X3uh1r5oc0 — Zeki (@iamrekiraj) October 24, 2018

1st- 377 is legal. 2nd- 497 is legal. 3rd- Porn is illegal. Kehna kya chah rhe ho.?#pornban #HighCourt — Rishabh Ratnakar (@nirdeshakikeeda) October 24, 2018

*After Jio Ban*

*When UC browser is downloaded just for porn*

Uc Browser: pic.twitter.com/kofHBuLiIU — Ashraf Kat (@imashrafff) October 24, 2018

After Jio's ban on porn site :

Jio user be like: pic.twitter.com/XJz0FDGTSr — Chandler ? (@ANkitSr21244976) October 24, 2018

Unlike Jio and Airtel, Vodafone will never ban porn. Inke 4g speed me Porn stream hi nahi hota hai. — VibhÖr ?? (@VibhorDaga) October 30, 2018