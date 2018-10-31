Doordarshan Cameraman records Video message during Naxal Attack: Video

Assistant Video Journalist of DD recorded this video while they were attacked, one of his teammate and 2 cops died in the attack.

Mor Mukut Sharma, the assistant cameraman in the video, who was also part of the crew, filmed a video message during the encounter, detailing the incident. The Video Journalist recorded it as a message to his mother if he too got killed.

He said that the crew was accompanied by six or seven jawans. Some of them can be seen, in another video recorded by Sharma, asking the crew to lay low during the attack. Sharma was heard asking for water from one of the security personnel. Sharma is undergoing treatment in the ICU at a Raipur hospital.

The three-member Doordarshan team was in the Maoist-affected region for election coverage. The attack took place in the forests in Aranpur village in Dantewada. “Our party had gone to the area for patrolling. The Doordarshan crew was with them,” P Sunder Raj, DIG, Naxal Operation, said.

The state police, however, denied that the attack was linked to the elections. It was aimed at road construction project, the police said.