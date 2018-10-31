Sabarimala to Open on November 5, SC refuses early hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused early hearing of petitions seeking a review of its verdict allowing women of all ages entry into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, LiveLaw reported.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the temple opens only for 24 hours between November 5 and November 6 and questioned the rush. He added that all the petitions will be heard subsequently, after Diwali, as the Supreme Court has already listed review petitions challenging the entry of women into the temple for November 13.

Women of menstruating age have traditionally not been allowed into the temple, but a Supreme Court order on September 28 put an end to the restriction. Multiple petitions were filed seeking a review of the court’s order that allowed women of all ages into the temple.

The temple opened earlier this month for the first time following the verdict. However, no women between the ages of 10 and 50 were allowed into the temple. Almost a dozen women had tried to enter the temple during this period but were not allowed to.

The police have arrested over 3,557 people and registered 531 cases in connection with the violence that erupted after the judgment. At least 400 people who took part in the protests are yet to be arrested and another 350 are suspected to be absconding.