Shashi Tharoor Asks Why BJP Has not Built a Bigger Statue For Gandhiji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here and said the world’s tallest monument will serve as a reminder about his courage to thwart a conspiracy to disintegrate India. The statue has got a lost of unique features and debates are already rolling where such huge money should have been spent on it.

But Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday wanted to know why BJP had not built a bigger statue for Mahatma Gandhi while they erected a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, his disciple. He was addressing a function at the district Congress committee office in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The biggest one is in Parliament. But this is a 182-metre statue for his disciple. Why is there such a big statue for a disciple of Gandhiji in the country where there is no statue of that size for the Mahatma? Patel, a very simple person, was known as the disciple of Gandhiji,” Tharoor said.

“I am asking a question…Is it right to erect such an imposing statue of Patel, a man of simplicity and a true Gandhian, who moved along with poor peasants,” he said.

“Patel had worked along with Gandhiji and strengthened the Congress party. We should remember him always,” Tharoor said.

Tharoor said BJP is trying to hijack the legacy of Freedom fighters and the only reason why they did not erect a bigger statue of Mahatma Gandhi is because they did not believe in the Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence.