Turmeric And Lemon Face Pack For Fair Skin

What You Need
- 1 tablespoon of gram flour
- 1 tablespoon of turmeric
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon of milk
What You Need To Do
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl till you get a smooth paste.
- Apply the paste to your face by scrubbing for about five minutes.
- Leave the paste on for about 20 minutes, after which you can clean your face with cold water.
- Pat dry with a clean towel.
When You Need To Do This
- You can do this in the morning before you take a bath.
Why This Works
- Turmeric has shown to improve the smoothness of the skin. It also has antibacterial properties that help cleanse the skin and keep it healthy.
Post Your Comments