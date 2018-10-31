Latest NewsBeauty

Turmeric And Lemon Face Pack For Fair Skin

Oct 31, 2018, 10:10 am IST
What You Need

  • 1 tablespoon of gram flour
  • 1 tablespoon of turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon of milk

What You Need To Do

  • Mix all the ingredients in a bowl till you get a smooth paste.
  • Apply the paste to your face by scrubbing for about five minutes.
  • Leave the paste on for about 20 minutes, after which you can clean your face with cold water.
  • Pat dry with a clean towel.

When You Need To Do This

  • You can do this in the morning before you take a bath.

Why This Works

  • Turmeric has shown to improve the smoothness of the skin. It also has antibacterial properties that help cleanse the skin and keep it healthy.

