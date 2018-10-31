Turmeric And Lemon Face Pack For Fair Skin

What You Need

1 tablespoon of gram flour

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of milk

What You Need To Do

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl till you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face by scrubbing for about five minutes.

Leave the paste on for about 20 minutes, after which you can clean your face with cold water.

Pat dry with a clean towel.

When You Need To Do This

You can do this in the morning before you take a bath.

Why This Works