Vikram all set for his comeback in Mollywood

Oct 31, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Vikram who was seen in the supporting roles in Malayalam films is all set to make his come back to Mollywood with Anwar Rasheed’s next project.

According to the source, it was heard that Vikram is going to play a key role in Anwar’s periodic drama which is going to set in the backdrop of Malappuram district. Harshad who had penned the script for Mammuukka’s upcoming film Unda will be providing the script for the film.

The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement on the same and in the meanwhile, both the actor and director are busy with their respective projects.

