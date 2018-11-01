The former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 45 today and the beauty queen rang her birthday with her family including her mother Vrinda Rai, daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. The Fanney Khan star took the blessings of her mother and father late Krishna Raj Rai. She cut a cake, which seems to be a brown chocolate one amongst the presence of her family members.

we can see Aishwarya cutting two simple birthday cakes and is surrounded by her family and friends from all the sides. Little Aaradhya is seated on her mother’s lap and they smile together for an adorable picture. In the background, a portrait of Aishwarya’s late father Krishnaraj Rai is also seen. “Thank you both, blessed. Love you eternally,” Aishwarya captioned one of the pictures. She turned 45 today.

Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday party:

