“Didn’t Expect this From Mammootty”: Resmi Anil Reveals Her Experience With Mammootty

Nov 1, 2018, 09:39 am IST
Resmi Anil is an actress popular in TV Comedy series. She has now opened up about her experience of meeting one among the big M of Mollywood- Mammootty.

Resmi had done a role in Thoppil Joppan and she said Mammootty shocked her on the sets. She was taken aback by the fact that an actor of the stature of Mammootty knew a junior artist like Resmi.

“It was on the sets of Thoppil Joppan that I first met Mammootty. I was very enthusiastic that Mammootty had come. When he saw me for the first time, Mammootty came up to me and greeted her. I couldn’t believe that the question was for me. It felt like an award for me that Mammootty knew me and spoke to me. He said that he watches my programmes,”.

Resmi said that having met Mammootty, her next wish is to act with Mohanlal in a film.

