Doordarshan employees serve country like Army,says Union Minister

He was speaking at a condolence meeting for Sahu organised by Prasar Bharti in New Delhi.

Nov 1, 2018, 09:03 pm IST
Doordarshan employees are serving the country just like Army jawans, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday, while condoling the death of DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.

“There are many media houses, but Doordarshan and DD News are national broadcasters. Just like Army jawans are involved in serving the country, we are also involved in serving the nation.We have to cover a lot of difficult domains through our camera or our pen. You have the responsibility of disseminating news to the entire country,” Rathore said.

Slowly, people were getting to know about the kind of difficulties journalists faced to bring news to them, he added.

