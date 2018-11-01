Finally Avengers Thor In India: See Viral Pics Here…

Chris Hemsworth visited India and landed in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 31.

Fans were ecstatic and took selfies with the Hollywood actor at the airport as he headed straight for shooting his upcoming film Dhaka. The film which will feature on an OTT platform also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda.

Dhaka is a thriller which is set in India and Bangladesh and is produced by MCU’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo and is directed by debutante Sam Hargrave who earlier played Chris Evans’ Captain America’s stunt double in several Marvel movies.



The actor will play a character who will help rescue an Indian boy who has been kidnapped from Dhaka, Bangladesh, reports Hindustan Times. Besides India, several scenes will be shot in Thailand too, reports Deadline.

If reports are to be believed, Chris will head to Mumbai.