Keep Crying for a Stress- Free Life

Nov 1, 2018, 02:39 pm IST
The secret mantra for a stress-free life is crying. If shed tears a day in a week, you will overcome tensions, says a Japanese academician. Hidefumi Yoshida, a former school teacher, refers to himself as “tears teacher. He regularly conducts classes and workshops to educate the public about the psychological effects of crying.

Yoshida says that the act of crying is more effective than laughing or sleeping. If you cry once a week, you will have a stress-free life. He explains that watching emotional films, hearing emotional music and reading books will arouse parasympathetic nerve activity. This will slow down heart rate and thus will have a soothing effect on the mind.

In 1981, a study titled ” Tear Expert” by Dr William Frey of the University of Minnesota claimed that crying releases endorphins, which will promote a feeling of happiness and well being. Another study done in 2008 of over 3000 people found that crying made people feel better in difficult situations and suggested that shedding tears can be used as a form of therapy.

