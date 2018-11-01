Latest NewsIndia

Lalu’s son Tej Pratap plays flute at Vrindavan : Watch Video

The video, shot during early in the morning, shows the politician-turned-actor wearing a white dhoti-kurta and headgear sporting a peacock feather.

Nov 1, 2018, 09:28 pm IST
Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, has shared on Instagram a video which shows him as Lord Krishna, complete with a flute and peacock feathers in his headgear.

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav is currently on a tour of Vrindavan and have been sharing snippets of his spiritual trip on his social media platforms. Recently, on Instagram, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen invoking Lord Krishna and playing a flute amid a herd of cows, whom he called Krishna’s “beloved”.

Yadav, who is on Braj Darshan, has been sharing videos of his journey on Facebook and Twitter as well, giving insights to some of the temples in the region and why it is significant.

Watch the video here:

Earlier this year the politician married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of former Bihar transport minister, in a grand ceremony. He is also gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film.

