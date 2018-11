Sunny Leone is currently gearing up to make her full-fledged debut in Tamil cinema. However, she is yet to venture into Malayalam cinema.

Sunny Leone had confirmed her Mollywood debut and announced that she will be seen in Santhosh Nayar Directorial film ‘Rageela’ produced by Jayalal Menon.

Earlier there were speculations like she is all set to make her Mollywood debut in Omar Lulu’s next project. However, no official confirmation has been made about the same.