Sunny Leone’s all new stylish avatar; See Pics

The stunning lady posted this photo of her looking adorable as ever. Sunny Leone posted this photo only a few hours ago and it has already garnered more than 425K likes.

In her latest still, Sunny can be seen donning an ethnic look and her royal earrings are proof of it. In the second photo, she can be seen donning a revealing hot lehenga. With her sparkling eyes and pink lips, she is sure to steal a million hearts again. Sunny Leone has kept a curly hairdo and chose mascara over eyeliner. This close-up photo is evident that not just her curvaceous figure but her beautiful face is what makes her a beauty queen.