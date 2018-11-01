These are the Elaborate Preparations Made by RSS to Deal With Sabarimala Issue

As government and devotees have made it clear that they are not going to withdraw an inch from the stand they took in Sabarimala issue, the coming days are surely going to be violent. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has already made it clear that they are going to not let people stay in Sabarimala for more than a day. A petition has already been filed to overcome this.

R.S.S has employed senior Sangh Pracharaks for helping the protest against the Government machinery. R.S.S will look to use all its force against C.M’s stand that they will not let devotees stay in Sabarimala for more than 24 hours. All R.S.S members, who have experience in working under violent political situation have been recruited for Sabarimala issue.

Valsan Thillankery, who is very experienced in resisting the CPI(M) attacks for years will lead the protest. BJP State Secretary K Surendran will also be there to unite the members. Krishnan Kutty, the hero of Aranmula protest, Hindu Aikyavedi state president K.P Sasikala, Acharya Kunjon the leader of Malayaraya tribe etc will lead the protests. Krishnan Kutty will ensure the presence of Dalit communities in the protest. Also, they are planning to employ women who have gone past the age of 50 for Sabarimala duty.

The state government will employ about 1500 policemen for the job. The duty in Pamba has already been entrusted with M.R Ajith Kumar.