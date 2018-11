West Indies All out for merely 104 runs in 4th ODI against India here in Thiruvananthapuram. Jadeja ends Windies innings with four wickets for 34.

India were 14/1 at the end of 4 overs. Shikhar Dhawan goes for 6 runs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently on the crease for India.

India will be looking to make it 3-1 against the West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram in the last ODI clash between the two nations.