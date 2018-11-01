This state govt invites suggestions from public for annual budget

The Himachal Pradesh government has invited suggestions from the public, industries, and associations regarding the state budget for 2019-20.

The suggestions may be sent by e-mail or web portal of finance department or by letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, (Finance) by November 15, an official spokesperson said.

The suggestions may be provided on increasing revenue receipt, expenditure control and other related matters for the budget, the spokesperson said adding that it would promote transparency, openness, responsiveness and participatory approach in budget preparation.

Stating that the process of preparing state budget has already been started, the spokesperson said that suggestions from the public would make the budget more people centric, participative and reflection of the views of various stakeholders in the society.