“We are coming together to defeat BJP” : Rahul Gandhi after join hands with Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has joined hands with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The leaders met today and announced an alliance of the two parties against PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Announcing the decision, Rahul Gandhi said that the “main aim is to defeat the BJP”.

“We had a very good meeting, the gist was that we have to defend democracy and future of the country. So we are coming together to work, all Opposition forces must unite,” Rahul Gandhi said after meeting Chandrababu Naidu.

“We have to defend the democracy of this country, the institutions and the future of this country. We will talk about the present and look into the future, we will not talk about the past,” Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference.

Chandrababu Naidu said, “We are coming together to save the nation. We have to forget the past, now it is a democratic compulsion to unite. All opposition needs to be one.”

During his last visit to Delhi, Naidu, the leader of the TDP, had said no front was possible without a national party, hinting at an alliance with the Congress at the national level. He has approved a seat-sharing understanding with the Congress in Telangana, one of five states that will soon hold assembly polls.