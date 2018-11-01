Woman arrested for killing 2 daughters by throwing them into water

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her two minor daughters by throwing them into a water tank in Maharashtra’s Beed district on October 29, the police said Wednesday.

Prima facie, it seems the accused Dipali Amate committed the act in a fit of rage, following a quarrel with her husband who used to doubt her character, an official said.

The incident occurred on the night of October 29 at Narsobanagar in Beed, around 375 kms from here.

Dipali and her husband Radheshyam used to quarrel frequently, the official said.

“On Monday evening, Dipali had an altercation with Radheshyam and walked out of their house along with her two daughters–one of them a three-year-old and another aged 3. After walking some distance, she threw both the girls into a water tank,” he said.

Dipali’s in-laws had gone to the house of a relative in Gevrai taluka of Beed district on the night of the incident with her seven-year-old daughter.

The matter came to light after Radheshyam spotted bodies of his two daughters in the tank while looking for his wife, and alerted police.