Work in sync with the nation’s government or quit, says RSS official to RBI Governor

Nov 1, 2018, 01:20 pm IST
The National Co-Convener of Swadeshi Jagara Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Ashwani Mahajan said the Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel should work in sync with the nation’s government in order to support the economic growth of the nation or should resign if he can’t do the same.

He added that Mr Patel should also “restrain his officials from making differences public. “If he doesn’t follow discipline it would be better for him to resign,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

Earlier, there were some reports that Urjit Patel would consider resigning from his post as RBI governor, after a breakdown in relations with the central government, sparking a sell-off in the rupee and bonds.

