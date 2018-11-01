Yet another Katrina Kaif’s sizzling song teaser from Thugs of Hindostan out: Watch VIDEO

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently wooed us with her killer moves in the recently released song Manzoor-e-Khuda from the upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

Yash Raj Films took it to their official Twitter handle and released a making video of the song. From hard practice sessions to some fun movements, the video has everything that went behind the camera during the shoot of this larger than life song. In the video, Katrina is also seen talking about the challenges which she faced during the shoot.

Katrina said, “There was a part of the choreography which involves these knee spins on the floor. But when we were rehearsing it, of course, you rehearse with knee pads. What you don’t realise is that there is a certain slide which the knee pads give you which gives you a little bit of extra speed. So, on the day of the shoot, you, of course, can’t have the knee pads because of the outfit which I am wearing so, I suffer a bit of an injury there that took me a while to get through. That was something which was challenging.”