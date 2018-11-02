Ayyappa Devotee Who Went Missing Found Dead in Pamba River

Pathanamthitta: Sivadasan(60) an Ayyappa devotee who went missing after Police action in Pamba, was found dead in Pamba river. It was on Kambathumed in Pamba route that his decayed body was found.

Earlier, the wife and son of Sivadasan had complained that Sivadasan was missing. They had initially approached Pandalam station with the complaint, but it wasn’t taken. Later they went to Pamba and Nilackal police stations and the son of the late Sivadasan reports that their complaint was not given any attention. It was by the instruction from Adoor DYSP that Pandalam police finally registered their case.

Sivadasan’s wife Lalitha said that after reaching Pamba, he had called from someone’s phone and there was no information since.