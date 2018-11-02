KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Trying to Make Sabarimala a Spot of Violence, Says Ramesh Chennithala

Nov 2, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
The leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has accused CPI(M) of forming plans to make Sabarimala a centre of violence. “Govt cannot decide how to conduct pilgrimage. There are no preparations happening in Sabarimala for the pilgrims,” he said.

“This is the first Govt employees are not receiving salary on the Kerala Piravi day. Salary challenge has divided people into two stands. People who were caught in floods have not got their compensation. There are many people who have not even got even Rs 10000,” he added.

