HighCourt Rejects this Important Petition on Sabarimala Issue

Nov 2, 2018, 08:36 am IST
HC AGAINST FLEX

pathanamthitta: The petition filed to grant permission for buses from other states to travel to Pamba has been rejected by Highcourt. The court observed that the decision to not allow more vehicles into Sabarimala was for protecting the temple. The court added that Nilackal is the base camp and the government is working according to the Masterplan.

Meanwhile, Highcourt accepted the decision of increasing bus fare from Nilackal to Pamba. The petitioner had accused the government of burdening the devotees with the debts of KSRTC.

