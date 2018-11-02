Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Husband and Model Girlfriend arrested for Murdering Wife

The online portfolio of Angel Gupta says she was born to an Indian father and British mother and that she a correct example of beauty and style.

Nov 2, 2018, 04:11 pm IST
The murder case of a 38-year-old Delhi school teacher, who was shot dead on her way to school on Monday, took a sensational turn after police arrested her husband and his model girlfriend.

Manjeet (38), husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha (26) and Rajeev (40), were arrested in connection with the murder of Sunita, the teacher, in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Thursday.

Sunita, the mother of a 16-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, discovered about her husband Manjeet’s extra-marital relationship with Angel.

When Sunita opposed their relationship, Manjeet and his girlfriend Angel conspired to eliminate her. The two hired killers to eliminate Sunita. Angel’s father Rajeev helped them in the conspiracy, the police said after the arrest.

The online portfolio of Angel Gupta says she was born to an Indian father and British mother and that she a correct example of beauty and style. It mentioned that “her father loves her madly”.

Sunita was shot dead on Monday morning by unknown assailants while she was on the way to her school. She was shot thrice and was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

