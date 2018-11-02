Lava launches ‘Z81’ smartphone with ‘Studio Mode’ in India: Price and Specs

Lava has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market on Friday called the Lava Z81. The smartphone maker has launched a number of budget segment smartphones in the country of late. The new Lava Z81 comes in two variants. The base model with 2GB RAM, while the second model comes with 3GB RAM. As of now, only the 3GB variant of the phone will be available for buying in India for a price tag of Rs 9499. For the Z81, Lava is touting the cameras AI studio mode which the company says will let users click portrait pictures or background blur photos.

The smartphone comes with 13MP front and back camera. The AI studio mode on the rear camera can be used to apply different lightning effects like Splash, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and more. The other highlights of the phone are its 5.7-inch display, Android 8.1 Oreo software, and 3000mAh battery.

Lava has launched the Z81 in two variants – one with 2GB RAM, while the other one with 3GB RAM. For now, in India, only the 3GB RAM model of the phone will be made available. The phone will retail at Rs 9499. Interested buyers can get the Lava Z81 in two colours Black and Gold and from across retail outlets and e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal. Until January 31, the Lava Z81 will come bundled with one-time screen replacement offer.

The Lava Z81 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, PPI of 282 pixels per inch, and 16 million colours. On the hardware front, the phone is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC clocked at 2GHz paired with 3GB/2GB RAM. On the software front, the newly launched Lava phone runs Star OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. As noted earlier, the new Lava Z81 comes with a single camera on both the front and back side. On the rear panel, the phone equips a 13MP camera. On the front also there’s a 13MP selfie camera. Both the front and the rear camera come paired with LED flash.

The camera comes paired with several features like Portrait Lighting, Real-time Bokeh, Face Beauty, HDR, Super Night, Filter, Template, Panorama, GIF Mode, Intelligent Selfie, Sound Picture, Child Mode, Spotlight, Auto Capture on Touch, Smile and V-Gesture, Microspur, FHD recording, Video beauty mode, QR Code, and AR Stickers. The Lava Z81 sports a dual SIM support. The Lava Z81 is backed by a 3000mAh battery setup. The Lava phone comes in only one storage variant – 32GB which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. The phone packs several connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB 2.0 port, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.1, FM radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone also packs a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock support.