Man allegedly groped 10-year-old girl in wheelchair at Airport

According to public prosecution records, the incident took place on September 8 at terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport when the 42-year-old Indian worker groped the British girl four consecutive times.

He denied the charge at the Court of First Instance, claiming it was not an intentional act.

A Lebanese security officer, 37, said they received a message from a British woman on one of their airline social media pages. “She said she was flying from Dubai to London. Her 10-year-old daughter, who uses a wheelchair, was travelling with her with her. They were checking-in their luggage and the worker was helping them.

“They had a swimming float in their luggage. The mother went to the bathroom as the worker was deflating the float so it could be allowed on board of the flight.”

The mother recounted in her message how only later when she left with her girl and boarded the flight that she learned that the defendant molested her girl.

“We conducted an internal probe, in which the worker claimed he touched the girl four times by mistake and insisted it was not intentional,” the security officer told the prosecutor.

The defendant claimed during the public prosecution investigation that he touched the girl by accident as he was deflating the swimming float.

The court will issue a ruling on November 22.