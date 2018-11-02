Latest Newscelebrities

Raj Kundra gifted wife Shilpa Shetty Range Rover Vogue for their ninth anniversary

Nov 2, 2018, 06:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty will celebrate their ninth anniversary on November 22, however, it seems that Kundra just couldn’t wait to make the love of his life feel special. Recently, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram handle that has been going viral on social media for all the good reasons.

Third party image references

In the video, Kundra has a special gift for his wifey and the surprise has undoubtedly costed a future to Kundra. The video features Shilpa Shetty who is all unaware of what her husband has planned for her reaches to this place where a big surprise gift is waiting for her.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 19, 2017, 01:51 pm IST

Karan Johar wraps up shooting of ‘Love and Lust’!!!

Aadhaar
Apr 4, 2018, 08:54 am IST

UIDAI launches a new feature for Aadhaar holders to protect privacy

kim-kardashian-in-indian-looks
Mar 3, 2018, 07:29 pm IST

See photos in which Kim Kardashian stunned internet with her Indian dresses

Jun 16, 2018, 05:48 pm IST

A man convicted of raping his daughter killing his wife in broad day light in court premises

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close