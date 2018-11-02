Shocking all-new slim avatar of Kollywood chubby girl-Anjali

Most heroines prefer the slim look. But Anjali had always appeared and known for her curvy chubby glamorous avatar.

The recent pictures shared by her left her fans in shock as she is seen in a new slim and sexy avatar. The reason why the actress shreds her wait became a hot topic of discussion as she is tight-lipped about it.

Anjali is no longer the weighty self. She has slimmed a lot.

There were even rumours that she had started to ‘live together’ with Jai similar to what Kamal Haasan and Gautami did for 13 years before they split last year. However, Anjali denied this. Taking a break from films, Anjali pumped it hard at the gym, underwent a strict diet regime prescribed by her dietitian and managed to acquire an hourglass figure.