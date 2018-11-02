Health & FitnessLatest News

Signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

Nov 2, 2018, 08:33 pm IST
Vitamin D deficiency: Signs and symptoms

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common health problems faced.

There are many factors that can lead to vitamin D deficiency:

  • Using excess of sunscreen and blocking the sunlight to reach your skin.
  • Residing in an area that has a high percentage of pollution.
  • Spending more time indoors.
  • Not eating vitamin D-rich foods.
  • Living in buildings that block sunlight.

Signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

  • Tiredness, aches and pain and a general sense of not feeling too well.
  • Severe pain in the bone and muscles or general weakness that may cause difficulty in climbing the stairs or getting up from the floor or a low-chair or something as simple as walking till a stretch.
  • In severe cases, fracture, especially in your thighs, pelvis and hips.
  • Excessive hair loss.
  • Wounds that take a lot of time to heal.
  • Depression symptoms.
  • Having digestive issues.

