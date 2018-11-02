TDP leader Chandra Babu Naidu will play a vital role in the grand alliance. Latest political developments point to this fact. The idea of the grand alliance was earlier faced setbacks when BSP declared its decision that it will not join with Congress in the coming general election. But latest incidents once again give hope to Congress and its allies about their dream baby “Grand Alliance”.

The pivotal meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Naidu is a clear message to all other political parties in the land. After the meeting both the leaders had stressed on the necessity of unity of opposition parties. Both the leaders explained that they will fight against corruption of the NDA government and also raise the issue of unemployment among the youth.

Congress and TDP have formed an alliance in ongoing Telangana assembly elections. Both parties are in confidence that the alliance can out the ruling TRS government.

Naidu in the recent days had discussions with many of the opposition party leaders including Mayavati. Naidu played a crucial role in forming the United Front in 1996. And has a good relationship with Mulayam, Lalu Prasad Yadav and with left parties.

TDP was formed as a result of the anti-congress emotion. And till now the party has always taken the anti-congress stand. So now to explain this U-turn to the party workers will be the main problem for the party. Congress has almost lost the voting base in Andhra.