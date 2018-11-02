The Saudi government has asked Bangladesh to take back 128 Rohingyas. These Rohingya refugees entered Saudi carrying Umrah visas using Bangladeshi passports. They stayed in the oil-rich kingdom after their visas are expired. All of them had been detained in Saudi jails. After they have been detained they revealed that they were Rohingya From Myanmar.

The Saudi government has officially sent a letter to Bangladeshi external affairs ministry.

After the military supported ethnic cleansing started, more than 11 lakh Rohingyas were migrated neighbouring Bangladesh. The Myanmar government did not accept Rohingya as their citizen. They were denied citizenship and are subjected to discrimination. This lead to a great outflow of refugees to neighbouring countries.

In order to live and to immigrate to other countries, these refugees try to obtain Bangladeshi passports. For this, they use fake credentials and certificates.