This is How Actress Khushboo Reacted to Different Opinions in Congress Party on Sabarimala Issue

Congress party in Kerala have been enthusiastically carrying forward the protests in Sabarimala against htheS.C verdict and the way government handled it, but then Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the same issue has set them back a few miles. Congress President said that his personal stand on the issue is different from that of party’s stand and added that women should be allowed to go everywhere.

Now actress Khushboo has come out defending this situation in Congress party. She said it is just a case of different opinions and that they are not confused about it.

“We are not confused on the issue of Sabarimala though there are different opinions (between the Kerala and Central units). For us, the historic decision of the supreme court to grant the entry to women of menstrual age to the Sabarimala temple is supreme.

“At the same time (we are aware) that the thinking of people of Kerala is different on the issue because of the centuries-old tradition (wherein the entry of women of menstrual age is banned),” Khushoo told a reporter.

“We are against differentiating between men and women on the basis of gender, however, we have to understand that traditions and religious beliefs of every region are different,” she added.