This is What Fans did when Virat Kohli Came to Bat in Thiruvananthapuram ODI

It was mayhem as India captain walked out to bat in the final ODI at Trivandrum after Shikhar Dhawan departed early. The No 1 batsman in the world received a King-like welcome at the Greenfield Stadium. Chasing 105 to win, India lost Dhawan with the score on six. Dhawan was bowled as he played a back of a length ball onto his stumps. Once he departed there was pin-drop silence, but when the crowd realised that Kohli walked out to bat, the decibels increased.

Here is the video of Kohli walking out to bat.

Once Kohli joined Rohit there was no more jitters or hiccups as they saw India home in the 15th over. Rohit remained unbeaten on 63 off 56 balls and Kohli stroked a brilliant 33 off 29 balls as India won the match by nine wickets to clinch the five-match ODI series 3-1.